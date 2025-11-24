CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.