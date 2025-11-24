Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RLI by 7,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 3,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI opened at $64.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.61. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

