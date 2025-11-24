Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,330 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.