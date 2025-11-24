Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 108.1% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 572,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $207.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

