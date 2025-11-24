Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,786,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 855,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,085,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $19,776,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 163.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 889,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,427,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,503 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,134,080 shares of company stock valued at $626,549,514 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $107.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

