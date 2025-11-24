Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,991 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

CIBR stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.