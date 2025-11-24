Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 147,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 570,750 shares of company stock valued at $55,682,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

