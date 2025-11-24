Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE AMP opened at $447.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

