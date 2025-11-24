Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $286.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.95. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

