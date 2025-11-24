Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Performance

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion America Airports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter worth $656,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 151.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 110.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.