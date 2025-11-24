Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $70,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Corning by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. This represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

