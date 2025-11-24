COPT Defense Properties $CDP Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of COPT Defense Properties worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,403,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 245,440 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.8%

CDP stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.93.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

