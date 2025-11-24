COPT Defense Properties $CDP Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPFree Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of COPT Defense Properties worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,403,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 245,440 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.8%

CDP stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.93.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CDP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

