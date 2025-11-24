Contrasting Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) & Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and Renault”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $49,385.01 billion 0.01 $31.45 billion $22.69 8.72 Renault $60.85 billion 0.19 $150.41 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Renault.

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renault has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Toyota Motor pays an annual dividend of $6.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Renault pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Toyota Motor pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 8.77% 11.63% 4.58% Renault N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Renault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 2 2 3 0 2.14 Renault 0 3 0 1 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Renault on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

