Contrasting Pearson (NYSE:PSO) & Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Pearson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C N/A N/A N/A Pearson N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearson has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Pearson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C 1 5 6 1 2.54 Pearson 0 2 2 1 2.80

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a consensus target price of $112.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Pearson has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Pearson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pearson is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Pearson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $3.32 billion 7.05 $195.04 million $0.78 119.90 Pearson $3.52 billion 2.38 $554.61 million N/A N/A

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C.

Summary

Pearson beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications segment offers Pearson VUE, US student assessment, clinical assessment, UK GCSE, and A levels and international academic qualifications and associated courseware. The Virtual Learning segment provides virtual schools and online program management services. The English Language Learning segment offers Pearson test of English, institutional courseware, and English online solutions. The Workforce Skills offers BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson college, and apprenticeships. The Higher Education segment engages in the US, Canadian, and international higher education courseware businesses. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

