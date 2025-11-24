Contrasting KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 301.58, indicating that its share price is 30,058% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.68 $706.45 million $0.95 10.00 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $13.72 billion N/A $74.67 million N/A N/A

Japan Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Japan Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 1 3.00 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 48,333.3%. Japan Airlines pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.48% 12.66% 4.57% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Japan Airlines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. It also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, the company sells cargo capacity to third parties. Further, it operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

