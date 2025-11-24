Contrasting AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) & Its Peers

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AgriFORCE Growing Systems to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors 411 787 1015 38 2.30

As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 50.12%. Given AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgriFORCE Growing Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $751,781.00 -$16.27 million -0.07 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors $34.14 billion $103.03 million 3.08

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems. AgriFORCE Growing Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08% AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors -293.40% -82.89% -18.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems peers beat AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

