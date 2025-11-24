Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Contineum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:CTNM traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 10,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,857. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

