Comparing Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus AI has a beta of 4.86, suggesting that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Movano alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano -3,409.60% -647.91% -225.03% Tempus AI -18.45% -73.21% -13.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tempus AI 1 7 7 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movano and Tempus AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tempus AI has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Tempus AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than Movano.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Tempus AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano $1.01 million 8.74 -$23.73 million ($10.83) -0.98 Tempus AI $693.40 million 18.03 -$705.81 million ($1.19) -59.07

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tempus AI. Tempus AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Tempus AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tempus AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tempus AI beats Movano on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.