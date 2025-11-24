Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $587.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.07 and a 200 day moving average of $473.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.