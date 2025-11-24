Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,651 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 24,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 47.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,389,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,559 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,343,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,820,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

