Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $521.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $681.33 and a 200-day moving average of $732.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

