Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in STERIS plc $STE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in STERIS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,747.25. The trade was a 46.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total value of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,571. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of STE stock opened at $263.34 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

