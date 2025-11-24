Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SAP by 2.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 321,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $236.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day moving average is $280.70. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $231.55 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

