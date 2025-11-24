Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,965 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $194,557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 123.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,377,000 after purchasing an additional 640,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $226.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

