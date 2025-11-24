Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $154.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

