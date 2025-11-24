Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after buying an additional 227,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130,394 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $872.35 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,123.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $956.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,443 shares of company stock valued at $72,480,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

