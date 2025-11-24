Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

