Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,068 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Coinbase Global worth $510,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 300.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.08.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 55,688 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.81, for a total transaction of $17,920,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,538.40. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 739,732 shares of company stock worth $230,039,808 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $240.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

