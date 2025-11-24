CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 742.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CME Group were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus cut their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $273.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

