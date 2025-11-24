Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE CLPR opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clipper Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

