Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.1%
NYSE CLPR opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.49.
Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
