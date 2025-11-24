Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Solventum makes up about 3.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Solventum worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Solventum by 206.2% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $82.93 on Monday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Solventum’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

