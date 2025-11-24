Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,495,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,826 shares of company stock valued at $78,872,882. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

