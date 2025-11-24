Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 315,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

