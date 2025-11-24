Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 20,810 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE comprises approximately 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of OPENLANE worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 75.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in OPENLANE by 37.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE KAR opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.40 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KAR

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.