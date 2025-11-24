Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total value of $2,593,220.14. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,769,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 144,127 shares of company stock valued at $53,376,290 in the last three months. 56.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IESC opened at $371.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.08. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $442.93.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter.

IESC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

