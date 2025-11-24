Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.6%

SYY stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.