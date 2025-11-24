Clifford Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Clifford Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,589 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 2.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,999,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,676,150. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

