Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,078 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 4.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7%

CAH stock opened at $209.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $210.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

