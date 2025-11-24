Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 430,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE C opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.