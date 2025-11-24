Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $70,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $166.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

