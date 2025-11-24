Ciena Corporation $CIEN Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ciena by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Ciena Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $178.11 on Monday. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.74.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,424,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 261,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,806,781.50. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,992.08. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

