Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by PFC Capital Group Inc.

PFC Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.0% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Motco bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.