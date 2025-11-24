Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $572,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

