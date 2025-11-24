Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) versus Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Financial Analysis

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 1 0 2 1 2.75 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 28.48% 23.82% 11.31% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Chesapeake Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $397.40 million 1.46 $111.59 million $4.09 6.46 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Chesapeake Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

