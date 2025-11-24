Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 2.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 74.9% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of CHTR opened at $203.00 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.