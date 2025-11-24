Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,703 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Starbucks worth $768,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.35 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

