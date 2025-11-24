Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,384,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,141 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of Huntington Bancshares worth $475,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,573.25. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.88 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

