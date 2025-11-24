Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 134,248 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Simon Property Group worth $610,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

