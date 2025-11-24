Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,558 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Illinois Tool Works worth $628,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.79 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $253.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

