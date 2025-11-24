Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Emerson Electric worth $452,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,141,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,600,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,057,000 after buying an additional 172,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $128.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

